Englewood Detectives Crack Stolen Watch Spree With Arrest At Local Gym

They say that once is a fluke, twice is a coincidence and three times is a trend. Police detectives in Englewood said it was more than enough when they made an arrest Friday in a series of Rolex thefts from a local gym.

Alberto Gill, a 59-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody as he exited The Gym just off westbound Route 4 around 10 a.m. April 22, Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Three Rolex watches had been reported stolen from secured men's lockers between March 17 and April 2, Pulice said.

Security video, among other evidence, pointed detectives toward Gill, who works out there.

They charged Gill with theft and released him pending a court hearing while an investigation continues.

Anyone who also might have been victimized at the gym is asked to contact Englewood detectives at (201) 568-4875.

