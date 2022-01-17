Contact Us
Englewood Daily Voice
Breaking News: Tipster Lead Mahwah PD To Meth, GHB Operation
Downed Wires From Mini-Storm Close Stretch Of Route 9W For Hours

Jerry DeMarco
Sylvan Avenue/Route 9W in Englewood Cliffs
Sylvan Avenue/Route 9W in Englewood Cliffs Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

Sparking wires downed by the overnight storm Monday closed Sylvan Avenue in Englewood Cliffs in both directions and melted some of the roadway, authorities said.

Route 9W remained closed past noon between Sage Road and Demarest Avenue while repairs were made, Detective Lt. Ronald F. Waldt said.

Englewood Cliffs police and firefighters responded to the mishap shortly before 3 a.m., Waldt said.

“Patrol officers found that the wires were live,” the lieutenant said. “Arcing of the wires was creating a condition wherein the asphalt was melting.

“PSE&G was able to cut power and render the scene safe for repair.”

No injuries were reported nor vehicles damaged.

