Docking Boat Passenger Slips, Drowns In Hudson River

A Nigerian man drowned in the Hudson River after falling off a docking boat, authorities said.

The boat had made it into the Englewood Marina at the foot of the Palisades in Englewood Cliffs just north of the George Washington Bridge when he fell off shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

Witnesses told police the 42-year-old victim quickly went under, Walter said.

Recovery attempts were unsuccessful, he added.

Divers with the NYPD Harbor Patrol unit recovered the body, and a Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the lieutenant said.

The New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau also responded to the Englewood Marina. Parkway police turned the investigation over to them.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.