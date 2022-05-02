Crash In Englewood Cliffs Sends Driver, 74, Passenger, 73, To Hospital

A 74-year-old driver and her 73-year-old passenger were both hospitalized following a crash in Englewood Cliffs, authorities said.

A 51-year-old Englewood Cliffs motorist was behind the wheel of a westbound 2020 Honda Odyssey on Chestnut Street when it collided with a 2021 Infinity QX5 headed south on Summit Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.

The Hondo driver didn't require medical attention, but the 70-something female occupants of the Infiniti -- both also of Englewood Cliffs -- complained of pain and were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for evaluations, Waldt said.

Tow trucks removed both vehicles, the lieutenant said.

An investigation was continuing.

