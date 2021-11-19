84-Year-Old Driver Gets Summons After Hitting Bicyclists On Route 9W

A bicyclist suffered a broken collarbone when he and a companion from Elmwood Park were struck by an 84-year-old Cliffside Park driver on a notorious stretch of road in Englewood Cliffs, authorities said.

The 60-year-old New York City rider and his 47-year-old male companion from Elmwood Park were struck on Sylvan Avenue (Route 9W) near Hollywood Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Detective Lt. Ronald Waldt said.

Both he and the Elmwood Park cyclist, who sustained abrasions, were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, Waldt said.

The Cliffside Park motorist, who remained at the scene, received a summons for careless driving, he said.

The area has long been a sore spot (no pun intended) for bicyclists and motorists alike, each of whom blames the other for creating hazardous -- and potentially fatal -- situations.

