Measles Case Confirmed At Englewood Hospital, Njdoh Warns Of Possible Exposure

The infected individual, who recently traveled internationally, visited the Englewood Hospital Emergency Department at 350 Engle Street on Sunday, Sunday, Feb. 9, between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., health officials said.

While New Jersey is not experiencing an outbreak, the highly contagious virus can spread quickly, particularly among those who are unvaccinated, NJDOH said.

According to NJ health officials, easles symptoms typically develop 7 to 14 days after exposure and include:

High fever

Cough and runny nose

Watery, red eyes

A red, blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads downward

Health officials say anyone who visited Englewood Hospital during the listed timeframe should contact their healthcare provider immediately to discuss potential exposure. Anyone showing symptoms should call ahead before arriving at a doctor’s office or hospital to avoid spreading the virus.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and can linger in the air for up to two hours after they leave the area. Those most at risk, according to the NJDOH, are:

People who are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated

Those who have never had measles

Pregnant individuals, who face risks of miscarriage, premature birth, or low birth weight

The NJDOH is conducting contact tracing and monitoring for any additional cases. As of Feb. 14, no other cases have been identified. However, exposed individuals could develop symptoms as late as March 6, 2025.

Health officials strongly recommend that all New Jersey residents stay up to date on their Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccinations, especially before traveling. The two-dose MMR vaccine is the best defense against measles and its potential complications, which can include pneumonia, brain swelling (encephalitis), and severe illness in infants and pregnant women.

The NJDOH is urging healthcare providers to ensure patients are current on MMR shots, as well as COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

For more information on measles and vaccinations, visit the New Jersey Department of Health website or speak with a healthcare provider.

