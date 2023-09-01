Fair 72°

Man Masturbates In Front Of Woman At Englewood CVS, Flees On Electric Scooter

Authorities sought the public's help identifying a bearded man who masturbated in front of a woman in an Englewood CVS and then fled on an electric scooter.

ANYONE who saw or knows the man who a woman said masturbated in front of her at the CVS on West Palisade Avenue is asked to contact Englewood police: (201) 568-2711. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View (both)
Jerry DeMarco
The woman apparently had turned down an aisle when the man exposed himself at the CVS on West Palisades Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

He then ran out a back door to the parking lot during the commotion, got onto an e-bike and fled, the lieutenant said.

The man was described as in his 20s, with an average height and build and a beard, he said.

