From The NY Rangers To HNH Fitness: Creating Your Holistic Health Goals

Whether you're a professional athlete or an office worker recovering from surgery, optimal health relies on a foundation of good habits: eating well, moving well, sleeping well and maintaining a healthy mind.

I learned to focus on these principles while working for many years as the head strength and conditioning coach for the New York Rangers. Here at Holy Name, we have a robust wellness program centered at our HNH Fitness Center in Oradell.

We work hard to understand each person's wellness needs. The future of care is about building holistic health teams—from primary care physicians to physical therapists to dietitians to personal trainers and more—who can solve problems and develop strategies to support each individual.

Safety First, Beyond the Treadmill

Find a routine that's flexible—and fun! Social engagement is important: It's easier to be compliant when you're active with others. Go beyond the treadmill and find activities that are safe but challenging. How about biking, skating or hiking with your family? A boot camp with friends? Participating in a range of activities challenges your body in different ways, leading to more complete fitness.

Anytime you jump into a new activity, check in with a professional. A physical therapist or personal trainer can pinpoint your strengths and weaknesses and guide you in dealing with mobility, stability and balance. They also can track progress and provide feedback.

The Focus is You

We can develop a plan that analyzes and monitors your wellness goals, helping you understand yourself medically, physically, nutritionally and psychologically. There are a lot of tools available—from wearables to apps—that make healthy meal-tracking easier.

Whether it's dealing with chronic conditions, recovering from injury or just pushing back the normal effects of aging, we want to be your resource to remain active, engaged and healthy.

My goal is to take the lessons I've learned through the intensity-filled incubator of pro-sports to help each of you live healthier, happier lives. We can make positive changes together, promoting a stronger more resilient community.

Reg Grant and staff are charged with creating a program that aims to prevent or reduce chronic disease, illness, and injury. To learn more about HNH Fitness and obtain a seven-day free pass, visit HNHfitness.com.