'Educate Yourself': Kellyanne Conway's Teen NJ Daughter Is Sharing Leftist Views On TikTok

What do you do when your mom is President Trump's counsel and your father is an anti-Trump Republican?

You educate yourself and form your own opinions, according to Alpine native Claudia Conway -- who did just that and is urging others to do the same via the video-sharing app TikTok.

“Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions and not be influenced by your parents at all -- simply by educating yourself!” said Conway, 15, in a recent post.

“My views have absolutely nothing to do with my mom’s, so please stop commenting about her. Stop commenting about my dad… go find another hobby, sweetheart.”

Kellyanne and George Conway were the center of media attention earlier this year, when it came to light they were clashing over Mr. Conway's jabs at the president. Trump clapped back calling Mr. Conway "a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell."

For those who are skeptical about her true identity, Conway has made posts including a photo of her with her mother and other family members to remove all doubt.

Many TikTok users praised the teen for her outspoken views, including one who opined it was a "bright spot of 2020."

Claudia had more than 24,300 followers as of Tuesday morning under the name @claudiamconway on TikTok, where she has been an outspoken advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It's a great day to arrest Brett Hankison, John Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove," reads her bio, referencing three Louisville Metro Police officers connected to the killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

“We must must must MUST NOT stay silent,” she captioned a recent post.

The teen is following in her father's footsteps, speaking out against Trump.

“Why do people hate on Trump supporters…like, why can’t we just respect everyone’s opinions?” the first shot of the video says. “SIKE nah block me pls and then educate yourself."

“hi so if you’re leftist, acab, anti-trump, blm, etc. please interact w this because most of my comments are threats from angry trump supporters,” she said in another post.

While neither of the teen's parents have spoken publicly about her political views, Claudia said there is "no hate to either of them."

"They’re both amazing people and I love them so much," said Claudia, "it’s just me and my views."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.