Israeli Flag Torched At Synagogue In Tenafly, Hometown Of Hostage Edan Alexander

Tenafly officers were alerted to the vandalism at Temple Sinai in Engle Street on Tuesday, Sept. 16, around 8:40 a.m., according to Tenafly Police Chief Robert Chamberlain. Patrol units responded and saw an Israeli flag that had damage consistent with burn marks and or being melted by a flame source, the chief said.

Representatives from the temple pointed out the damage and worked with officers to narrow down a possible time frame for when it happened, Chamberlain said. The matter remains under investigation by the department’s detective bureau.

Tenafly is the hometown of Edan Alexander, the American-Israeli who was held hostage by Hamas for nearly two years and returned home last spring. He is not believed to be affiliated with the synagogue or the alleged vandalism.

Mayor Mark Zinna condemned the incident in a statement, saying, “We are appalled to learn about the desecration of the Israeli flag at Temple Sinai in Tenafly.

"It is unfortunate that some individuals allow themselves to be pulled into the deception of anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic rhetoric. The Tenafly Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating this crime and will report back as information becomes available

“The Borough of Tenafly will not tolerate hate in any form, particularly hate towards the State of Israel and the Israeli people. We are proud of and stand steadfast with our Israeli American citizenry,” Zinna said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tenafly Police Department at (201) 568-5100.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Englewood and receive free news updates.