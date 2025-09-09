Inside Fashion Mogul's $24.75M Alpine Chateau With Glass-Floored Bathroom Over Indoor Pool

The Alpine home is owned by Avraham “Avi” Tahari, co-founder of the Elie Tahari fashion and clothing brand and brother of designer Elie Tahari (which, in 2019, was projected to reach $1 billion in sales).

Built in 2017, the 21,000-square-foot estate is the highest-priced property yet for father-daughter duo Attillio and Victoria Adamo of Serhant New Jersey, featuring eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half baths, with every detail sourced from Israel or Europe.

“Being inside this property feels like you’re transported into another world,” Victoria said. “As soon as you enter the iron gates, you forget where you are.”

The primary suite alone spans 2,600 square feet, with a boutique-style custom closet and a glass-floored bathroom offering a view of the indoor pool below. Outdoors, a 60-foot swimming pool anchors a backyard large enough to host a 250-person wedding.

The glass centerpiece in the home once fronted designer Elie Tahari’s SoHo store — a nod to the owner’s ties to the brand.

One of the home’s most distinctive features, the Adamos said, is the glass floor in the primary suite that looks down over the indoor pool.

Attillio said the property has drawn one offer so far, with prospective buyers flying in this fall from Dubai, Cyprus, Colorado, and beyond.

“We’re very proud,” Attillio said. “It’s our highest property yet.”

The home will be unveiled to high-profile clients and top agents on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

