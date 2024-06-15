Heroes: Police Save Englewood Cliffs Stabbing Victim With Tourniquet

Witnesses said someone drove up and stabbed the 30-year-old victim in the area of the bus stop at Sage Road, just north of CNBC headquarters, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 14.

The victim was rushed via ambulance to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center and later released

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a brief statement the next day that his detectives were conducting an investigation into "the incident and the identification of the suspect who fled the scene."

He didn't provide a description of the assailant, who witnesses said is Indian, nor what they said was a silver getaway sedan with rear damage.

"Additional details will be released when possible," the prosecutor said in the statement, released just before 5 p.m. Saturday, a little less than 24 hours after the attack.

