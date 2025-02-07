Gunman Arrested After Shooting At Pair In Englewood Home: Prosecutor

Tyrone A. Prioleau, 61, who is unemployed, fled the scene after firing a gun at two people in a home on Knickerbocker Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Neither victim was struck, and no injuries were reported.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Englewood Police launched a joint investigation, which led to Prioleau being charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, officials said.

He was also charged with two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm and fourth-degree obstruction, authorities said.

Prioleau was arrested Thursday, Feb. 6 and lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance at Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

