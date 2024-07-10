Gregg Berhalter, Englewood Native, Fired As Head Coach Of US Men's Soccer Team

The team flamed out in front of hometown fans and were bounced from the 2024 Copa America in the group stage after losing to Urugay and Panama. It was the first time the US failed to advance out of the group stage.

On Wednesday, July 10, the US Soccer Federation made an unsurprising announcement: The team's head coach, Englewood native Gregg Berhalter, 50, had been "relieved of his duties, effective immediately."

"Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward," US Soccer Federation Sporting Director Matt Crocker said.

Moving forward, US Soccer officials said that they are going to focus on their coaching search "who can maximize our potential as we continue to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

The search has reportedly already begun.

Berhalter has been a polarizing figure for some fans of the USMNT, where he has served two stints as head coach.

First hired in December 2018, Berhalter started off hot, earning big victories against rival Mexico and reaching the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup, significantly raising expectations for the squad that they failed to meet.

His contract expired at the end of 2022, and an interim head coach was named until Berhalter made his return in the summer of 2023, until his exit on July 10.

During his time with the USMNT, Berhalter led them to a 44-17-13 record, with championships in the Nations League and Gold Cup.

"We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success," US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone stated."

Crocker addd, "we wish Gregg all the best in his future endeavors, and we know he will find success in his next coaching position."

