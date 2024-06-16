Gotcha! Authorities Nab Accused Assailant After Police Rescue Stabbing Victim At CNBC HQ Lot

The 30-year-old victim was in her car, about to leave the Route 9W (Sylvan Avenue) facility, when Harshkuma H. Patel, 29, of Piscataway, approached her shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, the prosecutor said.

Patel, who sources said had previously been seen in the area, tapped on her car window.

The victim, who didn't know Patel, opened the window, one of them told Daily Voice.

She then put up her hand as he began jabbing at her with a knife, apparently trying to stab her in the neck, the source said.

Patel fled after stabbing the woman several times, Musella said.

Englewood Cliffs police saved the woman's life by applying a tourniquet to her arm before she was rushed by ambulance to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center, according to sources.

She was treated there and later released, the prosecutor said.

"[Patel] was a stranger to the victim, and the attack was unprovoked," Musella said.

Sources claim Patel is a former CNBC employee who'd been seen hanging around the facility. Additional security was assigned to the entrance, they said.

Detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit and Englewood Cliffs police were assisted by the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Task Force and Piscataway police in capturing Patel outside his Middlesex County home on Sunday, the prosecutor said.

He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt and weapons offenses, then booked into the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

