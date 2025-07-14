FBI Arrest, SWAT Standoff Shuts Englewood Neighborhood For Hours

The situation shut down the area near Dean Street and Hamilton Avenue for most of the afternoon as the FBI conducted what officials described as a “criminal apprehension.” Police detoured traffic for the duration of the response.

Residents said that the area was closed for several hours. Officials began clearing the scene around 5:25 p.m., Daily Voice has learned.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said it is “aware of this matter and monitoring it in support of our federal partners from the FBI who are leading this response,” according to Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer.

“We have offered our support and resources to the FBI if the need should arise during this criminal apprehension,” Angermeyer said.

The Englewood Police Department is assisting with clearing the area, and drivers should expect detours. Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area while the situation unfolds.

The Bergen County Regional SWAT Team has also been activated and is on standby to assist if needed, Angermeyer said.

