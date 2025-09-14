Englewood Health Denies Nurse Firing, Says Doctor Also Suspended In Charlie Kirk Dispute

In a statement shared Sunday, Sept. 14, Englewood Health said the incident between a doctor and a nurse was “promptly reported to management.”

“Both the doctor and nurse were placed on suspension to allow time for a thorough and fair investigation, following our standard protocol, and in the interest of everyone’s safety, including their own,” the statement read.

The hospital clarified: “Contrary to certain media reports, the nurse was not fired. Any reported suggestions that the nurse should seek other employment was not an official or accurate statement from Englewood Health.”

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Englewood Health nurse Lexi Kuenzle filed a lawsuit in Bergen County Superior Court on Sept. 12, claiming she was suspended without pay after confronting bariatric surgeon Dr. Matthew Jung over his alleged remarks about Kirk.

The complaint said Jung “cheered and publicly praised the murder of a Christian whose only ‘crime’ was standing up for his faith.” Kuenzle, a practicing Christian, said she reported the remarks to administrators and later posted about them on her personal social media.

The lawsuit claims she was then suspended without pay.

"As this is a personnel matter with an ongoing investigation, we are limited in the details we can share," the health network said. "Englewood Health remains committed to ensuring a respectful, safe, and professional environment for all employees and patients."

