Englewood Burglar Who Raided Homeowner's Fridge, Changed Clothes Ends Up With Jail Food: Police

Carlos Liriano, 36, of the Bronx snatched $1,000 or so in cash and $14,000 worth of jewelry from the Old Quarry Road home just off Route 4 sometime between lunch and dinner on Friday, Oct. 13, Englewood Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Liriano "spent a significant amount of time" in the home, the lieutenant said.

Then he got cocky.

Detectives who diligently worked the case identified Liriano and then tracked him down around 11 p.m., Pulice said.

They didn’t have far to go, the lieutenant said: Liriano was still in town.

He also had all of the proceeds on him, as well as some meth and the tools to use it, Pulice said.

The detectives booked Liriano, then sent him to the county lockup in Hackensack to be fitted for an orange jumpsuit and served three squares while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Liriano is charged with burglary, theft, defiant trespassing and criminal mischief, as well as possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

