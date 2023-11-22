Death ON THE Cliffs: Palisades Jumper Arranged Personal Items First, Police Say

Several witnesses reported seeing the Stamford, CT resident jump off the edge of the cliff at the State Line Lookout in Alpine, near New Jersey's northeastern border with New York State, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond Walter said.

The responding officers "located personal items neatly set on a rock" nearby, the lieutenant said.

The East Bergen Rappel Team recovered the man's body from the base of the cliff off old Route 9W, south of the State Line Lookout restaurant, Walter said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body.

Also assisting at the scene were Fort Lee police EMS, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center EMS and the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Walter said his department's detectives are investigating.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Englewood and receive free news updates.