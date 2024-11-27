Fair 49°

Cold Hard Cuts, Continued: Unilever Announces Additional Layoffs At Englewood Cliffs HQ

Unilever has announced that 149 positions at its New Jersey offices will be eliminated over the next 13 months as part of the company’s global productivity program. 

Former head office building of Unilever NV.

 Photo Credit: Marcel Douwe Dekker via Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Impacted employees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions within the company, receive severance pay, and access outplacement services and development training, according to a statement from Unilever.

The company’s U.S. headquarters will remain in New Jersey, transitioning from Englewood Cliffs to a new location in Hoboken beginning March 2025.

The job cuts are part of Unilever’s broader Growth Action Plan (GAP), which — announced last March — focuses on simplifying the business and driving growth by restructuring its operations. 

A major component of the plan includes the separation of the company’s €7.9 billion Ice Cream division, home to brands like Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum, into a standalone entity by the end of 2025.

