Breaking NEWS: Tenafly Council President And Son Jailed On Child Porn Charges

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of the elder Grossman, who’s a teacher in the Rochelle Park School District, for “using the Internet to view, download and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children.”

A check of jail records also turned up the arrest of Steven Grossman, 24, on a similar charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The arrests stem from an investigation by members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit that the prosecutor said included a raise of the Grossman home on Downey Drive.

Both men remain held pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The elder Grossman taught college for several years before becoming a lawyer and working for the City of New York.

He returned to teaching at Northern Highlands Regional High School and the Norwood elementary school before taking a job nearly a dozen years ago with the Rochelle Park School District, where he teaches 6th and 7th grade at the Midland School.

In Tenafly Jeff Grossman's current council term expires in December.

Tenafly Mayor Mark Zinna, a fellow Democrat, issued a statement:

"I was shocked to learn of the arrest of our Borough Council President. I think it is in the best interest of the Borough that Mr. Grossman steps down in order that the people's business can continue uninterrupted and without distraction."

