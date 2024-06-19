Bicyclist, 47, Hospitalized In Crash With Sprinter Van At Busy Englewood Cliffs Intersection

The 47-year-old man was struck at the intersection of E. Palisade and Sylvan avenues at 10:50 a.m., Englewood Police Detective Lt. Ronald Waldt said.

Officers administered aid until EMTs and paramedics arrived. The cyclist was taken to Englewood Hospital. The 34-year-old Mercedes Sprinter van operator remained on scene.

The intersection is a busy one and the route a popular one among cyclists, who often ride along Route 9W toward Rockland County.

Police were expected to release further information at a later time.

