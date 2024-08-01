Bergen County's Cardi B Announces Pregnancy Just After Filing For Divorce From Offset

A representative of the 31-year-old rapper confirmed to USA Today and PEOPLE on Thursday, Aug. 1 that the Tenafly artist had filed for divorce from her husband. The news was first reported by Page Six.

Cardi B shared the news on Instagram.

"With every ending comes a new beginning!" she writes. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!

"You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"

Cardi made headlines earlier this week while squashing rumors she and Offset were facing financial struggles.

