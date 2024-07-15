Bergen County Estate Built By Renowned Architect Listed At $7.5M

A home in Alpine designed by the renowned architect has hit the market for $7.5 million. The listing agents are Richard Orlando and Jason Pierce of Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty.

The 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom home at 16 Dogwood Ln. has all the fixings, including a diamond cut limestone exterior, Vermont slate roof, oversized French doors, a chef's kitchen with two refrigerators, according to the listing.

The home also has an elevator, five fireplaces and a 3-bay garage that can accommodate five cars, according to the listing.

A heated gunite pool and cabana are also included, according to the listing. The property taxes cost $32,023.

Click here for the complete listing by Richard Orlando and Jason Pierce of Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty.

