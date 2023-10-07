Accused Sex Abuser Of Englewood Child Re-Arrested After 2nd Victim Comes Forward: Prosecutor

Esmond Nimblett, 49, was taken into custody on Aug. 3 for two alleged sex assaults in Englewood on a victim between 13 and 16 years old on July 22, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella

Nimblett spent 11 days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge in Hackensack released him, with conditions, on Aug. 14, records show.

Detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit continued their investigation, however, and discovered that Nimblett sexually assaulted another Englewood child in the same age range more than once, the prosecutor said.

They seized Nimblett on Thursday, Oct. 5, and sent him back to the county jail, where he remains pending court action on multiple charges of sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Musella thanked Englewood police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance on the case.

