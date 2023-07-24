Accused Englewood Shopping Center Mugger Had Just Been Busted For Non-Support, Records Show

Ogaro B. Coombs, 35, fled Palisades Court with the 45-year-old victim's cellphone and hat after hitting him several times in the face around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, July 23, Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Responding officers quickly nabbed Coombs, who Pulice said was carrying the proceeds.

The victim wasn't seriously injured, the lieutenant said.

It was more than 11 years ago that Coombs led police on a pursuit through Teaneck and Ridgefield after they found him passed out at a light.

Then, earlier this month, he was arrested for non-support. A judge in Hackensack released almost immediately after Coombs was booked into the Bergen County Jail.

