Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

30-Year-Old Hiker Dies Of Heat Stroke On Palisades, Sources Say

A hiker in his early 30s died after collapsing from heat stroke along the Palisades Parkway on Monday, July 1, officials said.

Monsey Scoop

Monsey Scoop

Photo Credit: Monsey Scoop
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Emergency personnel, including Palisades Parkway Police, responded to the area of Exit 3 northbound after the hiker went down on the trail and eventually became unresponsive, sources with direct knowledge told Daily Voice.

“He coded,” the source said, referring to cardiac arrest. “They brought him up and did full-fledged CPR for 20 minutes.”

Footage from Monsey Scoop shows multiple ambulances at the scene.

Rescue crews were unable to revive him in time and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had been severely dehydrated in extreme heat, which contributed to the medical emergency, the source said.

The victim’s identity had not been released as of Tuesday morning. Sources say only that he was a Hispanic man in his early 30s. Drivers were being urged to avoid the area while the investigation continued.

The Palisades Interstate Park is a popular hiking area along the Hudson River with more than 30 miles of trails.

to follow Daily Voice Englewood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE