Woodstown Man Charged With Assault: Prosecutor

Edward Carter, of Woodstown, was charged with aggravated assault and criminal restraint on Thursday, Aug. 1, according to the Salem County Prosecutor's Office.

At approximately midnight on Wednesday, July 31, officers from the Woodstown Police Department responded to South Main Street in Woodstown for a reported assault.

Police found a victim who indicated that she was approached and assaulted by a male suspect. After additional investigation, Carter was charged, taken into custody and transported to the Salem County Correctional Facility without incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ptl. Kevin O’Hara of the Woodstown Police Department at (856) 769-1330 ext. 2 or Senior Investigator Jeff Penven of the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 935-7510 ext. 8333. Anonymous tips may be submitted on the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office website by clicking the “Tip Line” tab.

