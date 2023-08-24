Woman, Teen Wounded In Hail Of Gunfire In South Jersey: Police

On Sunday, Aug. 20, at about 4:45 a.m., Millville police were called to the 500 block of North 5th Street for shots fired, police said.

Two gunshot victims were found inside of a residence, a 36-year-old female with a wound to the lower leg, and a 14-year-old girl with a wound to the chest, police said.

The 36-year-old was treated and released from Vineland Inspira Hospital the same day.

The 14-year-old was treated at Cooper Hospital in Camden and released Monday afternoon, according to Capt. Carl Heger, a spokesman with the Mijllville police.

Forty spent shell casings were located in front of the residence, Heger said.

"There have been no arrests at this time; however, this is still an active investigation in which we are following a number of leads," the spokesman said.

Anyone with information should contact Millville Police Detective Robert Vit at (609) 805-4966 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Chris Johnson at (609) 579-1431

