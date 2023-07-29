Woman Dead, Man Critical After Being Flown In Vineland Double Stabbing

Vineland police responding to the 600 block of Ridgewood Avenue found Sharon Taylor, 60, and James Taylor, 51, both suffering stab wounds in their home around 1:45 a.m. Friday, July 28, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb McRae said.

Sharon was pronounced dead at the scene while James was flown to Cooper Hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Their relationship was not immediately clear. Further details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Fixler of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111 or Detective P. Panchesine of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-332-6233.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.