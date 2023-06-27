Woman, 61, Strikes Building, Killed In South Jersey Crash

On Monday June 26, at 1:44 p.m., Bridgeton police responded to the intersection of North Laurel Street and American Avenue for motor vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Jeep Renegade operated by Maria A. Sorantino, of Bridgeton, was travelling westbound on American Avenue, proceeded through the North Laurel Street intersection and eventually struck 540 N. Laurel Street, police said.

As a result of the crash, Sorantino succumbed to her injuries at the crash scene, they said.

