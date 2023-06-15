Fair 68°

Winner: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Wednesday, June 14.

The Powerball prize is worth $50,000, state Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Plus Mini Mart, 744 East Commerce St., Bridgeton in Cumberland County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, June 14, drawing were: 03, 20, 36, 42, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 04. The Power Play was 2X

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $366 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, June 17, at 10:59 pm.

