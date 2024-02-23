Vineland's Daniel Collazo Portalatin Dies After Years-Long Cancer Battle, 27

Daniel's cancer treatment included removing three tumors which then led to seizures, the campaign said.

As a child, Daniel always had a passion for cars, his obituary said.

"The love for cars continued to grow as he got older. He would love to work on his evo and drive around with his cousins," his obit said.

Daniel also loved taking vacations with his parents, sister and girlfriend.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel Collazo and Caroline Portalatin; his sister, Cyd Collazo; and his son, Josiah Collazo.

Click here to read Daniel Collazo Portalatin's complete obituary and here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

