Vineland's Cynthia Lee Morales, Mother Of 3 Loved Fashion, 32

"Cynthia had a spunky personality and was a free spirit full of life with a loving heart," her obituary said.

She loved fashion, all colors of hair dye and enjoyed crossword books, the obit said.

Cynthia is survived by her three beloved children; Serenity Drago, Miguel Rodriguez and Casamiere Morales; her parents, Johnny Morales and Joann (Brenes) Medina; her three sisters; Yarisa, Juliana and Jayla Morales; and her brother, Johnny Morales Jr. She will also be lovingly remembered by her paternal grandparents, Aurea and Hector Morales and by her maternal grandparents Francisca Brenes Romero and Daniel Brenes Sr., along with many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather for the viewing on Monday, July 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland.

The burial will be private.

Click here to read Cynthia Lee Morales' complete obituary.

