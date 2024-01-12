Fair 42°

Vineland Woman Allegedly Caught Breaking Into Car In Broad Daylight: Bridgeton PD

A 30-year-old South Jersey woman was caught allegedly breaking into a car on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 11, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Bridgeton Police Department, NJ
Daquana Johnson of Vineland was charged with burglary, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Bridgeton police.

Police responded at 2:30 p.m. to 31 E. Broad St., for a report of a woman burglarizing a vehicle and removing items from the vehicle, police said.

Police arrived and through their investigation and reviewing surveillance cameras were able to determine that Johnson committed the burglary, they said.

She was arrested,

Johnson was being held in the Cumberland County Jail.

