Vineland Man Sentenced In Stabbing: Prosecutor

Willie L. Sease, of Vineland, was sentenced on Friday, July 26 on the charges of Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Burglary, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The charges originated from an incident which occurred on April 9. The incident involved a verbal dispute between Willie L. Sease and the victim outside of the victim’s residence in Vineland, the prosecutor said.

During the dispute, Sease forcibly entered the victim’s residence and used a pocketknife to stab the victim several times causing the victim "to suffer significant bodily injury," she said.

Sease also was ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim.

