Vineland Man, 58, Gets Prison For Sexually Assaulting 5 Girls Under Age Of 13: Prosecutor

Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announces:

Jesus Figueroa was sentenced on Friday, June 28, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Figueroa must serve a minimum of 85% of the 10 years before being considered eligible for parole, she said. Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be subject to parole supervision for life.

On Sept. 8, 2022, Figueroa, was charged with several counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, the prosecutor said.

The charges originated from multiple incidents that occurred over an approximately 10-year period, she said.

During this time frame, Figueroa sexually assaulted five girls, all

of whom were under 13 years old when the abuse began, the prosecutor said.

On Feb. 21, Figueroa pleaded guilty to five counts of Second-Degree Sexual Assault, she said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.