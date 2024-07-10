Vincent Logan Jr., 44, Security Officer From Millville Dies

His family was selling T-shirts to be worn at the service that say "In Memory of Vinroc," according to a Facebook post.

He was born and raised in Bridgeton. He later lived in Millville for more than 20 years.

Vincent had most recently worked as a security officer, his obituary said.

In his free time, he enjoyed riding bicycles, listening to music, fishing, spending time with his family and friends, and most of all “stirring the pot," his obit said.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12 at the Padgett Funeral Home, 1107 State Highway 77 in Upper Deerfield Township.

Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the service.

Burial will be in Haleyville Methodist Cemetery, Steep Run Road, Commercial Township.

