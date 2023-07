Vineland police seek the public's help identifying the suspect who attacked and robbed the postal worker on Monday, July 3.

Additional details were not immediately available from police.

If you have information regarding this incident, you can contact Ofc. A. Perez at asperez@vinelandcity.org, send an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.