Two Men Sentenced In Vineland Liquor Store Parking Lot Shooting

Azariah Washington, 32, and Christian Hardy, 20, were sentenced to five years in state prison, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. Both men previously pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm).

Prosecutors said Washington and Hardy pointed guns at a person who appeared to point a gun inside their vehicle outside Main Discount Liquors on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Washington and Hardy were charged the following day.

Washington pleaded guilty on Monday, May 6, 2024, and was sentenced on Monday, June 17. Hardy pleaded guilty on Monday, May 13, and was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 5.

The two must serve at least three-and-a-half years in prison before they're eligible for parole.

