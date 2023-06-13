Trio Arrested In Armed Robbery Of Bridgeton Pharmacy: Police

Jamar Doyle, Gabriel Cisneros, and Mariah Vaughn were charged in the robbery that took place at Walgreens at 25 E. Broad Street on May 29, Bridgeton police said.

The arrests were made June 6 without incident, and all three were sent fo Cumberland County Jail.

According to police:

Doyle, 22, was charged with robbery, theft and weapons offenses.

Vaughn, 27, was charged with conspiracy.

And Cisneros, 23, was charged with robbery and conspiracy.

