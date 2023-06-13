Fair 68°

SHARE

Trio Arrested In Armed Robbery Of Bridgeton Pharmacy: Police

Three suspects from Bridgeton have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a local pharmacy, authorities said.

Walgreens
Walgreens Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Jamar Doyle, Gabriel Cisneros, and Mariah Vaughn were charged in the robbery that took place at Walgreens at 25 E. Broad Street on May 29, Bridgeton police said.

The arrests were made June 6 without incident, and all three were sent fo Cumberland County Jail.

According to police:

  • Doyle, 22, was charged with robbery, theft and weapons offenses.
  • Vaughn, 27, was charged with conspiracy.
  • And Cisneros, 23, was charged with robbery and conspiracy.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE