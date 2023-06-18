Fair 84°

Teens Killed While Sitting On Porch In Triple Bridgeton Shooting

Two teens were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting late Saturday, June 17 in Cumberland County, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Bridgeton Police Department, NJ
Cecilia Levine
A gunman fired shots on the porch of a home on the 100 block of Oxford Street near Belmont Avenue at approximately 11:40 p.m., Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said.

There, police found a 16-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys who had been shot. The girl and one boy were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other boy was hospitalized and in stable condition as of Sunday, June 18, police said.

The victims' names were not being released. No arrests had been made as of press time, and the incident was being investigated by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

