Teenager Shot Dead In Bridgeton: Prosecutor

At approximately 8:50 p.m., Bridgeton police responded to Mount Vernon Street for a subject suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Police found the boy from Millville dead from an apparent gunshot wound, she said.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Yoshioka of the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-392-9031 or Detective C. Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-579-1431.

Anyone wishing to share information anonymously may contact CCPO.TIPS online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.