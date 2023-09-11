Overcast 75°

Teenager Indicted In Fatal Headshot In Millville: Prosecutor

A Cumberland County high school senior charged in a fatal shooting in June has been indicted for murder, authorities said.

Millville police
Jon Craig
Emmanuel B. Doivilus, 18, ws indicted for first-degree murder, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a weapon without a permit, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and third-degree unlawful possession of weapons, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Millville police responded around 5 a.m. June 12 to Rieck Avenue Elementary School to a report of an unresponsive man in a parked car. Police found Mark Hoffman Jr., 20, of Millville, in the driver’s seat of the car, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

