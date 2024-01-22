Teenager Arrested In Fatal Shooting In Cumberland County

Jah’lyll Lawrence, who lived in the same residence as the victim, Joe Williams, in Upper Deerfield Township was charged with first-degree muder and weapons offenses, according to the Cumberland County prosecutor.

New Jersey State Police responded to the shooting, which occurred early on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Bridgeton Station at (856)451-0101.

