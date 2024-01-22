Fair 33°

Teenager Arrested In Fatal Shooting In Cumberland County

A teenager has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Cumberland County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police

Jah’lyll Lawrence, who lived in the same residence as the victim, Joe Williams, in Upper Deerfield Township was charged with first-degree muder and weapons offenses, according to the Cumberland County prosecutor.

New Jersey State Police responded to the shooting, which occurred early on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Bridgeton Station at (856)451-0101.

