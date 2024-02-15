Fair 40°

Starving Dogs Dumped In Woods, Pittsgrove Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty

A Salem County man has been charged with animal cruelty after New Jersey State Police found four abused and starving pit bulls in the woods, they said.

All of the dogs are owned by Dale Brown Jr., 43, of Pittsgrove, according to Detective I Jeffrey Lebron, a State Police spokesman.

State troopers responded to an animal complaint on Feb. 6 at a home on Fairton-Millville Pike in Fairfield Township in Cumberland County. 

The dogs are at the shelter and in need of foster or adoptive homes, said SJRAS Executive Director Jessica Morrison "They've tested positive for heartworm," she said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers observed multiple animal abuse violations.

Brown was charged with animal cruelty, Lebron said.

Brown was released pending a future court date. This incident remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.

