Starving Dogs Dumped In Woods, Pittsgrove Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty

State troopers responded to an animal complaint on Feb. 6 at a home on Fairton-Millville Pike in Fairfield Township in Cumberland County.

All of the dogs are owned by Dale Brown Jr., 43, of Pittsgrove, according to Detective I Jeffrey Lebron, a State Police spokesman. The animals were seized and taken to the nearby South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter (SJRAS) in Vineland.

The dogs are at the shelter and in need of foster or adoptive homes, said SJRAS Executive Director Jessica Morrison "They've tested positive for heartworm," she said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers observed multiple animal abuse violations.

Brown was charged with animal cruelty, Lebron said.

Brown was released pending a future court date. This incident remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.

