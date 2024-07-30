South Jersey Man Kills Another Man With Broken Bottle: Police

Regino Hernandez-Morales was taken into custody Monday afternoon July 29 after detectives from the Bridgeton Police Department and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office executed a search warrant at his home.

He is charged with murder and weapons offenses, Bridgeton police said.

He was being held in the Cumberland County Jail.

Bridgeton police were dispatched to Inspira Regional Medical Center in Vineland late Sunday night July 28 where they found the victim being treated for a large stab wound to the neck.

The victim, identified as Gildardo Sanchez-Ramos, 23. of Bridgeton, succumbed to his injury early Tuesday morning July 30, according to police

Authorities said it appears the victim and suspect engaged in an argument leading to the fatal assault.

Anyone with further information is urged to call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.