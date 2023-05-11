South Jersey Girl, 10, Critical After Hit-Run Crash

The girl was crossing East Broad Street near a Wawa in Bridgeton at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Bridgeton police said.

She was struck by a white SUV, pictured above, that fled.

The girl was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital.

The SUV went north on Bank Street Extension heading toward East Commerce Street, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bridgeton Police Detective Chris Zanni at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips may be shared online at bpd.tips.

