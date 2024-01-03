Fair 41°

South Jersey Driver Indicted In Hit-Run Crash Killing 10-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County woman who allegedly struck a child with her SUV, then drove away without helping the girl, authorities said.

Larissa Muniz died on May 28, 2023, of critical injuries suffered in a hit-run crash 18 days earlier.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Sierra A. Thomas, 28, of Bridgeton, was driving on May 10, 2023, when police said her SUV struck Larissa Muniz as she crossed East Broad Street in Bridgeton near a Wawa.

Larissa, 10, died of her injuries 18 days later.

Thomas initially was charged on May 30 with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of another, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Thomas on Dec..20, 2023, on a second-degree count of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and third-degree endangering an injured victim, the prosecutor said on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Thomas surrendered to police on May 11, hours after the SUV she was driving was found in Vineland with its license plates removed, police said.

Thomas admitted she was driving the vehicle when Larissa was struck, police said.

Larissa's mother had created a GoFundMe page to offset her hospitalization costs. 

