South Jersey Daycare Workers Force-Fed, Abused Kids: Reports

Five daycare workers in South Jersey have been arrested on accusations they abused children their care — sometimes by force-feeding or aggressively restraining them, according to authorities and various news reports citing police papers.

Marcia Green, Allison Willis, Cecilia Ruiz-Perez, Martha Gil and Emmaliz Torres were charged with endangering the welfare of a child, cruelty and neglect of children, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Some of the abuse was captured on surveillance footage obtained from the now shuttered Vineland Infant-Toddler Center, the Daily Journal says citing complaints and affidavits.

The videos show employees aggressively restraining children in chairs, force feedings, contorting/bending children's fingers, and more, the outlet said citing police paperwork.

The daycare had been leasing the space in a building on the 600 block of North Delsea Drive, but a building spokesperson told various outlets they are no longer in the lease.

